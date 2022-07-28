New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi and the nearby regions Thursday (July 28, 2022). The weather department said that showers in Delhi will get stronger from today, with some parts of the national capital possibly receiving heavy rain, depending on the movement of the monsoon trough. The Met Office has also predicted light rainfall in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Rohtak (Haryana) Khurja (U.P.). Light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Narnaul (Haryana) Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” said RWFC, New Delhi in a tweet.

Light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Narnaul (Haryana) Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/7NW2JpCXlN — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) July 28, 2022

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Rohtak, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Khair, Aligarh, Hathras (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) . Light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( ), Nuh (Haryana) Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” tweeted RWFC, New Delhi.