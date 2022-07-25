New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall is likely in Delhi Monday (July 25, 2022) and overcast skies. The weather department said that the national capital is likely to witness showers all days of the week. “Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi ( ), during next 2 hours,” RWFC, New Delhi said in a tweet.

According to IMD, while light rainfall is likely on Tuesday as well, light to moderate rainfall is a possibility on Wednesday and Saturday. Moderate rainfall is on the forecast for Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, IMD added.

Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 82 per cent.

IMD officials also informed that the Capital city is only expected to scattered and isolated spells of very light to light rainfall over the next three days, with an increase in rain intensity only expected from July 28, when the monsoon trough returns to northern India.

Earlier, on Sunday, parts of the national capital witnessed rains as the maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. The minimum temperature was 27.1 degrees Celsius, it said. Paschim Vihar in the western parts of the city and Laxmi Nagar in the east recorded rains. Shahdara and a few other places witnessed a drizzle, it added.

(With agency inputs)