Delhi News: Man Stabbed To Death In Ghazipur Market

A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Tuesday in the Bakra Mandi area of east Delhi. The Police have confirmed that the the incident took place in the Morning after that the victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

In Conversation with PTI, the police Informed that the accused had already been apprehended from the spot. "The accused, Shishpal, 23, was apprehended from the spot with the weapon he used to commit the crime," the police said.

"We received information on Tuesday morning about a stabbing incident in Bakra Mandi in the Ghazipur area. The victim, Dharmendra, was rushed to a hospital where he collapsed and died," a senior police officer said.

Further, the Police have informed that the FIR has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway.