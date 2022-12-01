topStoriesenglish
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 registrations begins TODAY, first selection list on January 20- Check details here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: The private schools in Delhi are all set to begin the admission process for nursery grade. The children will be selected and a final list along with waiting list will be released by the Directorate of Education.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Delhi Nursery Admission begins today on December 1, 2022. Students' parents can register their information on the Directorate of Education's Delhi website, edudel.nic.in. The admissions procedure for entry-level classes at more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the upcoming academic year 2023–24 will start today, according to a November 21, 2022 announcement from the Directorate of Education. The deadline for applications is December 23, 2022. The initial list of candidates will be released on January 20, 2023. The second selection list and waiting list will thereafter be made public by DoE. These lists will be made public on February 6, 2023, as planned. The deadline for this selection is March 17, 2023. Beginning Wednesday, private schools in Delhi will also be accepting applications for admission to KG and Class 1 in addition to Nursery.

According to the notification, a non-refundable registration fee of just Rs 25 can be requested, and parents are not required to purchase the school's prospectus. It stated that all private schools must set aside 25% of seats for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), members of underprivileged groups, and children with disabilities.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023; download the official notice here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Important Dates

Uploading of criteria
 		 November 28, 2022
Commencement of process December 1, 2022
Last date to submit application forms December 23, 2022
Upload details of students January 6, 2022
Uploading marks given to each student January 13, 2022
First list of selected students January 20, 2022
Resolution of queries January 20-21, 2022
Second list of admission February 6, 2022
Resolution of queries February 8-14, 2022
Subsequent list March 1, 2022
Closure of admission process March 17, 2023

As of March 31, 2023, a child's maximum age should be at least 4 years old for nursery, not less than 5 years for KG (pre-primary), and at least 6 years for Class I. Three, four, or five years old, respectively, is the bare minimum age required for entrance.

