Delhi on alert as water level in Yamuna rises

New Delhi: Due to the rising water level in Yamuna in Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Territory, authorities have started taking precautionary steps including shifting people who reside in low-lying areas.

There is a threat to life and property with the water level of the river in Delhi expected to reach 207 metres which is well above the official danger mark of 205.33 metres. News agency ANI reported that this has prompted District Magistrate (East) to direct Sub-Divisional Magistrates to evacuate people and shift them to relief camps or suitable locations.

People living or working near the banks of Yamuna have been told to exercise maximum caution because the water level in the river will likely rise further due to heavy showers and water being released from Hatni Kund Barrage.

The release of water from Hatni Kund Barrage - around 7,60,466 cusec till 3 pm on Sunday - has led to an increase in water in the catchment area of Yamuna. The water released from the barrage - the main source of drinking water for the capital - usually takes around 72 hours to reach Delhi.

Delhi had witnessed the worst ever floods in 1978 when the river`s level touched a record 207.49 meters.