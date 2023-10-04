Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Centre and Delhi Police over the alleged manhandling of her party leaders who were protesting and demanding the release of MGNREGA funds. Attacking the Centre, she said, ''The BJP government at the Centre has now crossed all limits to suppress the voice of Bengal!”

Mamta Banerjee took to X and said “Today is a dark, sinister day for democracy, a day when@BJP4Indiarevealed their disdain for the people of Bengal, their disregard for the rights of the poor and a complete abandonment of democratic values. First, they callously withheld crucial funds meant for the poor of Bengal and when our delegation arrived in Delhi, determined to peacefully protest and draw attention to the plight of our people, they were met with brutality – first at Rajghat and then at Krishi Bhavan.”

Mamata further mentioned Delhi Police as BJP’s strong arm who manhandled TMC workers and leaders for speaking the truth and challenging the powerful.

“The Delhi Police, acting as the BJP's strong-arm, shamelessly manhandled our representatives who were forcibly removed and whisked away in police vans like common criminals, all because they dared to speak truth to power. Their arrogance knows no bounds and their pride and egotism have blinded them. They have now crossed all limits to repress the voice of Bengal!” Mamta Banerjee said on X.

'Black Day For Indian Democracy'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday termed the manhandling of the Members of Parliament including women by Delhi Police who were protesting at Krishi Bhawan demanding the release of MGNREGA funds, as a "black day for Indian democracy" and called for a campaign 'Raj Bhavan Abhiyan' in Kolkata on October 5 against the atrocities.

The public will give an answer in the coming times and those who think that TMC will be stopped by these forces, are wrong. We will become stronger. Even the British did not behave with us like Modi Ji and the Delhi Police have done today," he said.

Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and other lawmakers including Mahua Moitra were detained by the Delhi Police after they staged a dharna inside Krishi Bhawan. The leaders were released by the police on the intervention night of Tuesday and Wednesday, nearly three hours after being detained.