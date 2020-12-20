Delhi Police arrest 42 persons for impersonating law enforcement agencies duping foreigners

New Delhi: In a major crackdown, Delhi Police's Cyber Cell unit busted an illegal call centre where the employees allegedly impersonated law enforcement agencies and targeted foreign nationals from the US and other countries.

The 'call centre' from Peeragarhi in Delhi allegedly cheated the victims to transfer their money through Bitcoins and gift cards.

As many as 42 persons, 26 are males and 16 females, were detained from the illegal call centre. They also made a recovery of Rs 4.5 lakh in cash also over 90 digital devices were seized.

"On interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they contacted foreign nationals based in the US and other countries impersonating various law enforcement agencies and other government agencies such as the Social Security Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the US Marshals service," said Anyesh Roy, DCP Cyber Crime told IANS.

The accused told the victims that their bank accounts and other assets are being frozen as their details have been found at a crime scene and there are bank accounts in their names using which illegal transactions have been made to drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia. They also threatened the victims with immediate arrest.

The salary of the employees ranged from Rs 25,000 at fresher level to Rs 75,000 at the managerial level. Bonus and other incentives were also paid.

Most of the employees are graduates from various colleges across the country and had come to Delhi in search of a job.

