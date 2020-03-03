Delhi Police arrest wanted gangster Jitender Gogi, 3 associates in Gurugram

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi police has arrested a top criminal gang that includes Delhi's most wanted gangster Jitender Mann a.k.a Gogi, and Kuldeep Mann, a.k.a. Fajja from Gurugram.

Gogi was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head in Delhi and another Rs 2.5 lakh in Haryana for the infamous Harshita Dahiya murder case. He was last arrested in 2016 but had fled from police custody within three months.

The Special Cell has also arrested three of his main aids --- Kuldeep Mann, Rohit, and Kapil.

Kuldeep was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh in Delhi, while Rohit was carrying a Rs 2 lakh reward in Delhi and another Rs 1 lakh in Haryana.

The police also recovered a total of 6 imported pistols, including 3 Zigana and 3 Star, along with a cache of ammunition from their possession.

A further investigation is under progress.