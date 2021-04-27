हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrests three for hoarding, selling Oxygen cylinders

The accused confessed to Delhi Police about selling one of the oxygen cylinders at Rs 50,000 and the other one at Rs 30,000.

Delhi Police arrests three for hoarding, selling Oxygen cylinders

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three people for hoarding and selling Oxygen cylinders in the black market at a higher price. The Delhi Police said that on Monday (April 26, 2021), they had received secret information that a peddler was about to come near Ghitorni Metro Station for selling the Oxygen cylinders at very high rates.

On getting specific information, a team was constituted and a trap was laid near the Main Road Ghitorni Metro Station and a Maruti Swift car was checked. On searching the car, the Delhi Police recovered two Oxygen cylinders. The accused confessed to Delhi Police about selling one of the Cylinders at Rs 50,000 and the other one at Rs 30,000. 

The team also nabbed his two associates with four more Oxygen cylinders, five Nitrogen cylinder and several flow meters from Mahipal farms and Aaya Nagar in Delhi.

A case has also been registered against the three accused persons. The Delhi Police stated that the investigation is in progress to unearth the complete nexus involved in this black marketing and to make more recoveries.

The development comes amid the shortage of medical oxygen across the Delhi hospitals due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

