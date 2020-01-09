Delhi Police arrests three suspected ISIS terrorists

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested three people with suspected ISIS links from Wazirabad on Thursday.

The three were detained after a brief encounter, arms and ammunition were also recovered from them. Further investigations are underway and police are conducting raids in several places.

To share more details on the arrests, the police will hold a press conference at 4 pm.

Earlier, sources with the intelligence agencies sources had warned that at least five ISIS-trained terrorists had entered India through Nepal and were believed to be in Uttar Pradesh. Following which districts close to the Nepal border like Basti, Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar and Maharajganj were put on high alert.

Basti IG range Ashutosh Kumar had confirmed the report saying that they had received information about two terrorists entering the country and that they were currently in Uttar Pradesh.

Intelligence agencies had sources told Zee News that the two terrorists, identified as Khwaja Moinuddin and Abdul Samad were last seen in West Bengal's Siliguri. In September 2017, Khwaja Moinuddin was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Chennai. The sources added that Moinuddin is associated with ISIS and has been active in south Indian states.