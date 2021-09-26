Delhi Police arrests two in Rohini court shootout

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two accused in connection to the shootout in the Rohini Court in the national capital, the sources informed. The accused have been identified as Umang and Vinay. Gunmen disguised as lawyers, present in the courtroom, shot gangster Jitender Gogi on Friday (September 24).

The assailants took out their weapons from under their lawyers` robes and opened fire at Gogi. Special force personnel escorting the gangster then fired back, killing both the attackers on the spot.

The two assailants were present at the court dressed as a lawyer, the police said adding that the other two accused were absconding since the shootout here.

According to the sources, all four assailants met at a mall and left for the court. It was planned that the Umang will wait outside in a car as a backup while the other three would go inside the courtroom to eliminate Gogi. But since the plan failed, Umang fled away, sources added.

The police said that the arrests are being made on the basis of some unusual activities captured in the CCTV near gate no. 4. Gangster Jitender Mann `Gogi`, who was fired upon by assailants in Delhi`s Rohini court premises on Friday (September 24), has died, said Delhi Police on Friday.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had told ANI, "In view of his criminal record, Gangster Jitender Mann Gogi was being produced before the court today, under strict security arrangements but 2 people impersonating as lawyers, opened fired at him and killed him. Police responded and neutralized the two."

"There was no other injury to anyone be it judges or public...It`s a sensational case, seems like this incident was executed with advanced planning. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch," the police official said.

