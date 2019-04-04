Delhi Police ASI allegedly commits suicide by jumping in front of metro train

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by jumping in front of a metro train.

Police said that the 45-year-old ASI named Ajay Kumar was posted with the communications unit of the Delhi Police.

Kumar was a resident of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh and he was on medical leave from February 2 to March 4. Police said that the ASI then extended his leave for one more month. He was supposed to join duty on Thursday. Kumar allegedly committed suicide by jumping before the metro train at Jahangirpuri station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Mohammed Ali said that Kumar was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have not recovered any suicide note from Kumar, Ali said. He added that after preliminary enquiry it has been found that the ASI was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for the same at a government hospital in Kangra. Further probe is underway in this case.