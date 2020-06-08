Delhi Police awaiting Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad's coronavirus COVID-19 report to question him

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday (June 8) said that Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has still not submitted coronavirus COVID-19 test report issued by a government approved lab. Crime Branch officials said that Maulana Saad will be called for interrogation once he submits the report.

Earlier, Crime Branch had questioned six out of seven accused in Nizamuddin Markaz case and Maulana Saad is the only accused who is yet to face Delhi Police's grilling in this case. According to police, Maulana Saad is deliberately delaying the test in order to escape police action.

It may be recalled that Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Act 1897 in connection with the event held at Nizamuddin Markaz despite the coronavirus COVID-19 threat. Nizamuddin Markaz later emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot as several attendees of the Jaamat congregation were tested positive for coronavirus.

On May 1, Maulana Saad's lawyer Advocate Fuzail Ayyubi had claimed that his coronavirus test report, which is from a private lab, has been handed over to an Investigation Officer of the Crime Branch.

On May 6, According to reports, the Crime Branch had questioned one of Maulana Saad's son, who is believed to be more involved in activities at the Nizamuddin Markaz.

During his interrogation, the Crime Branch had sought the details like addresses, mobile numbers and email ids of the 20 Markaz members who look after the accommodation of guests arriving there.