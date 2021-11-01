Delhi police bust WhatsApp hacking syndicate, arrest one foreign national

New Delhi: IFSO, Cyber Crime Unit of Special Cell on Monday (November 1) busted a racket involved in cheating by impersonation using WhatsApp hacking. The syndicate operating from Delhi and Bangalore arrested a person named Chimelum Emmanuel Aniwetalu.

At Cyber Crime Unit, a complaint was received that complainant’s mobile phone was hacked by some unknown persons. Taking over the control of the WhatsApp of the complainant, they started demanding money from the contact list of the complainant by sending various distress messages, stated IFSO

​​​​​​​​​Special Cell in a press release.

Alleged persons had also provided a bank account to the contacts of complainant for transferring the money. A case was registered at PS-Special Cell and investigation was taken up.

The technical investigation and human intel led to the identification of one of the accused persons. Accused Chimelum Emmanuel Aniwetalu was arrested under the appropriate section of law. All 15 mobile phones and one laptop has been seized from his possession.

The seized laptop reveals that they use applications that are being used to design various malware links. The accused used to send the specially designed malware disguised in the form of some application to the victim’s devices.

The accused used to create a dedicated application for each victim which when downloaded and installed on the victim’s phone will send Contacts, Call Logs and SMSs on the accused server.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was also involved in other forms of inducement and cheatings. The same also has been unearthed in the forensic examination.

The most prominent modus operandi was to impersonate as a girl and then befriend various social media profiles and once the person could develop the trust on his fake profile, he would then subsequently send a link, which used to be disguised in the manner that the same is for joining a new social media group.

Once the person clicks on that link, he or she would lose control over their social media profiles. Thereafter, Emmanuel used to operate the social media accounts for his nefarious goals.

It has been further revealed that he was also involved in cheating on the pretext of selling herbal seeds, wherein he would first create a false demand on exaggerated price and then would also provide the same at a lower price through some other contact.

In this process, the victim would normally be cheated or defrauded of the money invested in that seeds. It was also learnt that the accused was involved in cheating on the pretext of making friends on social media.

He used to impersonate as female and then would trap the victim by projecting that she has sent a precious gift and certain fees are to be paid for delivery of the gift.

It was further learnt that Emmanuel was staying in India beyond the expiry date of his valid VISA. His tourist visa expired in 2018 and he created fake document pertaining to United Nations Asylum Seeker.

In this regard, a separate case has been registered at PS-Mohan Garden section 188 IPC& Section 14 C Foreigner Act. The House owner, who had rented his premises to the arrested foreigner has been booked accordingly.

Delhi Police urged the citizens to be cautious while communicating on social media and clicking on any web/URL link sent on the social media and to check the credentials of foreign national while letting out their premises on rent.

The operation was undertaken by the team of Insprs. Vijay Gahlawat, Bhanu Pratap, SIs Pawan, Manish, HCs Virender, Naveen and Ct. Krishan under the close supervision of ACP Sh. Raman Lamba. Further investigation is in progress

