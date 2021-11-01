COVID-19: Good news for Indians as Australia recognises Covaxin

New Delhi: Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Monday (November 1, 2021) recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, a move that is going to benefit Indians travelling to the island country. Along with Covaxin, Australia determined that China's Sinopharm's vaccine vaccines would be recognised for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status.

"This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV," TGA said in a statement.

"In recent weeks, the TGA has obtained additional information demonstrating these vaccines provide protection and potentially reduce the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit COVID-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to COVID-19," the statement added.

Recognition of these vaccines means many citizens from India and China, as well as other countries where these vaccines have been widely deployed, will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry, the Australian authority stated.

This will have significant impacts on the return of international students, and the travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia.

