हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covaxin

COVID-19: Good news for Indians as Australia recognises Covaxin

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration said that this will have significant impacts on the return of international students, and the travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia. 

COVID-19: Good news for Indians as Australia recognises Covaxin
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Monday (November 1, 2021) recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, a move that is going to benefit Indians travelling to the island country. Along with Covaxin, Australia determined that China's Sinopharm's vaccine vaccines would be recognised for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status. 

"This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV," TGA said in a statement.

"In recent weeks, the TGA has obtained additional information demonstrating these vaccines provide protection and potentially reduce the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit COVID-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to COVID-19," the statement added.

Recognition of these vaccines means many citizens from India and China, as well as other countries where these vaccines have been widely deployed, will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry, the Australian authority stated. 

This will have significant impacts on the return of international students, and the travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covaxinAustraliaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

'This is what kids were missing': Manish Sisodia as children return to classrooms in Delhi, shares video

Must Watch

PT2M55S

Breaking News: Delhi schools opened with 50% capacity