Delhi police busts rave party, arrests 40 people from Delhi's Paschim Vihar

Delhi Police busted a rave party at a bar in Paschim Vihar on Sunday (July 19) and arrested 40 people for violating lockdown rules. Police also arrested bar owner Tanmay Singhal for hosting the rave party at his bar and allowing 40 people to assemble there.

Delhi Police have seized beer and wine bottles and hookahs also from bar. Sources told Zee Media, out fo 40 arrested persons, 25 are males and 15 are females. Police have registered a case in this matter and has launched an investigation.

It may be recalled that on July 14, Delhi Police had busted a rave party at a club in Paschim Vihar area and arrested 31 people, including 7 girls, besides seizing liquor and hookahs. The owner of the club and his brother were also arrested.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, when the Paschim Vihar East police got a tip-off about the rave party in a club named Plague, the police team raided the place and busted the party.

Several people were found in a drunken state from the club during the raid. The club is situated above the Red Chilli restaurant. The Paschim Vihar East police had arrested the owner of the club, Lavish Khurana, and his brother Kashish Khurana under the Excise Act and Epidemic Disease Act.