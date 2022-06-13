Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of India has released the notification for application of recruitment of Head Constables (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police 2022. The last day of registration will close on 16th June. 2022, interested candidates can apply on the official website SSC: ssc.nic.in

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive will fill up 835 vacant posts, of which 559 are for male and 276 are for female candidates, as per the official notification.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Exam details

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in ‘Computer Based Examination’ (CBE) Mode on Pan India basis depending on the number of applications from different states and UTs. The Computer Based Examination would be conducted in English and Hindi only,” reads the notification.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

- Educational Qualification: Matriculation with Senior Secondary (10+2) pass or equivalent from a recognized Board.

- Professional Qualification: Speed in English Typing - 30 words per minute (OR) Speed in Hindi Typing - 25 words per minute.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Age limit

- Minimum 18 years and Maximum 25 years as on 1st January 2022.

- Candidates born not before 2nd January 1997 and not later than 1st January 2004.

- Upper Age Relaxation - 05 years for SC / ST, 03 years for OBC & Up to 35 years for (38 years for OBC, 40 years for SCs/STs) for widows/divorced women and women judicially separated.

Delhi Police Head Constable: Exam fee

- ₹ 100/- for General & OBC Categories.

- No fee for SC, ST, PwD, Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates.

- The fee should be made through online payment mode using BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

How to Apply Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment?

- Eligible and Interested candidates should apply online through SSC Official website (ssc.nic.in). The candidates first submit "One Time Registration" and Online Application Form.

- Last date and time for submission of online applications is 16/06/2022 (23:00 hrs.)