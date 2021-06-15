Delhi Police detains two after AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleges his house attacked

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two people after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday (June 15, 2021) alleged that his house in the national capital was attacked.

Delhi Police said that an attempt was made to deface the nameplate at the residence of Sanjay Singh.

"Two persons have been detained in this regard. No physical injury has been caused to anyone. Further investigation is on," DCP New Delhi, Deepak Yadav said.

Singh targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incident and said that he won't let donations for the construction of Ram Mandir temple be stolen even if 'he is killed'.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that his house was attacked even though his residence is just 100 metres from the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

मेरे घर पर हमला हुआ है।

कान खोलकर सुन लो भाजपाइयों चाहे जितनी गुंडागर्दी कर लो प्रभु श्री राम के नाम पर बनने वाले मंदिर में चंदा चोरी नही करने दूँगा।

इसके लिए चाहे मेरी हत्त्या हो जाय। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 15, 2021

This comes two days after Sanjay Singh questioned why the BJP was 'responding' to the allegations against the Trust on the Ram Temple land issue.

"The charges are against the Trust but the BJP is responding. Is the BJP also involved in the land scam worth crores of rupees that has been committed in the name of Shri Ram," he said on Twitter

This is to be noted that there are allegations that the Ram Temple trust paid an inflated price for a plot of land in Ayodhya, a claim which is refuted by its general secretary Champat Rai.

Some local dealers claimed that the market price for the 12,000-square metre plot bought in March by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya is actually three times what it paid.

However, Champat Rai said that the organisation is committed to full transparency.