Delhi Police files chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam for instigating violence during anti-CAA protest

New Delhi: Delhi police filed a chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam on Saturday (April 18) for allegedly giving a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia during a protest against the new citizenship law, officials said.

Sharjeel was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 this year for instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered on December 13, 2019. Two days after the speech, i.e. on December 15, major riots had broken out and Jamia students clashed with police during a march at New Friends Colony and Jamia Nagara area against the amended law.

According to the police, the mob indulged in large scale rioting, stone-pelting and arson, and in the process destroyed many public and private properties. Cases of rioting, arson and damage to public properties were registered in both the police stations. Many policemen and public persons were injured in the riots.

A senior police officer said the first chargesheet in the case was filed by SIT-led by Shri Rajesh Deo against the rioters and sections 124 A IPC and 153 A IPC (Sedition and promoting enmity between classes) were invoked. "A supplementary charge sheet in continuation of the earlier chargesheet has now been filed in the Saket court," the officer added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.