Delhi Police files FIR against WhatsApp group admin over religious remarks

New Delhi: Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against an admin of a WhatsApp group over religious remarks, as per a report in Live Hindustan on Friday (July 16, 2021).

The Police has also deleted the group and has said that it will interrogate other members if needed.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police arrests spy Habib Khan for leaking crucial data to Pakistan's ISI

The action was taken after a woman raised the issue about the group on Twitter, following which the Police started the investigation and found out about the group.

The group reportedly had five members of Dwarka.

ALSO READ | Delhi police registers FIR against mobile app for allegedly auctioning Muslim women

Live TV