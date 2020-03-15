Delhi Police finds evidence against Tahir Hussain in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder: Source

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police have reportedly found evidence that proves the role of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the northeast Delhi violence. According to sources, the Delhi Police, which has been interrogating the suspended AAP leader in connection with the Delhi violence, is most likely to arrest him.

Notably, the Delhi Police has already booked Tahir for murder based on a complaint filed by family members of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, who was brutally killed by rioters during the violence on February 24-25. The complaint was given by the victim's father, following which a case was registered under sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Ankit's father Ravinder Kumar has alleged that Tahir, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents. Ankit Sharma was found dead in a drain near Tahir's home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area.

Tahir has been in the eye of a major controversy after several viral videos showed hundreds of people on the rooftop of his building and hurling stones and petrol bombs on people during the riots. Later, a forensic team conducted searches at Tahir's residence and found a large cache of bottles meant for petrol bombs, stones and acid pouches from the rooftop of Tahir Hussain's residence-cum-commercial complex.

Earlier this week, Tahir along with the Popular Front of India (PFI), was also booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of communal riots. Tahir's brother Shah Alam has also been arrested in connection with the riots and is currently in judicial custody.

At least 53 people, including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital recently.