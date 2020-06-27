Delhi Police foil robbery bid, arrest 4 for planning to loot Rs 1 crore from senior citizen

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested at least four men who were on their way to allegedly rob a senior citizen near Seemapuri border. The police arrested the four accused from southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Thursday (June 25).

The accused have been identified as Zakir Nagar resident Tipu Sultan (26); Batla House resident Ismail (27); , Amar Colony resident Shakir (18) and , Okhla Mandi resident Chhotu (21).

The police had on Thursday received a tip-off that four persons, who had gathered in a park near Vinobapuri metro station, were planning a robbery near Seemapuri border. Upon receiving the information, a team immediately rushed to the spot and laid a trap. The four persons were found near Vinobapuri metro station. Upon seeing the police team, the accused fired bullets at them, but were overpowered and apprehended.

Fortunately, SHO Dharmadev of Lajpat Nagar police station was wearing a bullet proof jacket at the time of encounter as he was shot at by one of the miscreants.

The police recovered 4 pistols, nine live cartridges, 16 mobile phones, one motorcycle and one scooter from their possession, and claimed that the gang was previously involved in as many as seven crime incidents.

According to the police, Tipu and Shakir had looted a mobile near the Nehru Nagar Foot Over Bridge on June 22. On June 16, they had looted an Eco van and Rs 23,000 in the New Friends Colony area in capital. The police also found that Tipu Sultan has as many as 18 criminal cases registered against him.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Lajpat Nagar police station against the four accused.

Interrogation revealed that two days ago, the accused got information that the owner of a thinner factory has around Rs 1 crore in his house near Seemapuri border following which they planned to rob him. Police found that the senior citizen, a resident of Ghaziabad, had recently sold his thinner factory to start a new business.

The senior citizen couple was living here alone whereas their two children were settled in Canada.