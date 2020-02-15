Delhi Police head constable murdered at home in Ghaziabad, minor daughter arrested

New Delhi: A female head constable of the Delhi Police was murdered in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh by her minor daughter and her boyfriend. The head constable named Shashi Shukla was posted at Brij Vihar police station in Delhi.

After an initial investigation, the police suspected the daughter's involvement in the murder.

During interrogation, she broke down and confessed to the murder.

The daughter did not like her mother's interference, and she was upset with her mother telling her to not meet her boyfriend.

According to SP City Ghaziabad Manish Mishra, "The female policeman repeatedly reprimanded her minor daughter asking her to stay away from the boy, which she did not like."

Upset with her mother, the daughter hatched a conspiracy to kill her.

The police have arrested the girl and her lover.