Delhi Police inks MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University for law enforcement training

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday (June 10) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) for sharing of resources and expertise in the area of academics, research and training.

Delhi’s Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava signed the MoU with RRU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Bimal N Patel in a formal ceremony held at Vimarsh Conference Hall in Delhi Police Headquarters.

“The objective of the MoU is to synergise the expertise of Delhi Police and RRU with the aim of undertaking skill up-gradation and training and encouraging innovation and research in the field of law enforcement and allied areas of policing. Through collaboration, the two organizations will assess and focus on specific requirements of Delhi Police and the RRU regarding training, research and extension programmes including other areas of mutual interest. They will jointly facilitate online and offline training activities, design research projects and take up any other problem areas as mutually agreed in the realm of technology and academic research,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Speaking on this occasion, the CP appreciated the remarkable growth of RRU in a short span of time and the help RRU has extended to Central and State police organizations in improving their competence and work efficiency.

Terming Delhi as the heartbeat of the nation, Shrivastava said that Delhi Police has innumerable fronts to engage with daily and its range of activities has wide expanse.

He expressed the hope that together the Delhi Police and RRU “will carve out learning, research and application which will be of value to all police forces and establishments”.

“As police dimensions keep changing,” CP said, “there is a need to impart training as to how best to handle law & order situations.”

There will be provision for accreditation and joint certification of academic projects and training programmes. The scope of internships and experiential learning will also be available for both the organizations and they may mutually agree to take up consultancy and advisory projects to further their respective mandates.

