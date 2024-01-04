Delhi Police Nab Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Ahead Of 26th January

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a wanted terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in the national capital on Thursday. The terrorist, identified as Javed Ahmed Mattoo, was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head. He was nabbed from a hideout in Delhi after a tip-off from the intelligence agencies. Mattoo, a resident of J-K’s Sopore, was involved in several terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. He had also visited Pakistan and received training and weapons from the Hizbul Mujahideen commanders. He was a close associate of Riyaz Naikoo, the former chief of the outfit who was killed in an encounter last year.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms ahead of Independence Day last year, Mattoo’s brother Rayees Mattoo, was seen waving the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore. Rayees, who runs a grocery shop, had said that he was proud to be an Indian and that he had nothing to do with his brother’s activities. He had also appealed to his brother to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

How Delhi Police Nabbed Mattoo?

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a search operation for Mattoo. The police have recovered a pistol, a grenade and some documents from his possession. The police are interrogating him to find out his plans and his links with other terrorists. The police are also trying to ascertain if he had any role in the recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.