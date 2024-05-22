Delhi Police Nabs Man Behind Anti-Kejriwal Graffiti In Metro Stations

New Delhi: Police arested a person on Wednesday for writing threatening graffiti against the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at some of the prominent metro stations of the capital city. The accused identified as Ankit Goyal (33) allegedly wrote messages at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar metro stations.

Goyal is a resident of Bareali and works in a renowned bank. He is highly educated and has no ties with any political party. The local police said that it appears his mental state is not fit, and the possibility can only be confirmed after medical examination.

The metro unit of Delhi police has registered a case and is probing the matter.

Earlier, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi accused Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) of plotting against their convenor Kejriwal. In a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the BJP is panicking since the day Kejriwal walked out of jail on bail and this has prompted graffiti ‘conspiracy’.

“The BJP is now plotting to launch a deadly attack on Arvind Kejriwal. This conspiracy is being conducted directly from the Prime Minister's Office. A threat of attack on Kejriwal ji has been written at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations," Sanjay added.

He further said that if anything were to happen to Kejriwal PMO, BJP and PM Modi will be responsible for it.