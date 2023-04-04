Delhi Police Nabs Most-Wanted Gangster Deepak Boxer From Mexico

New Delhi: In a major offshore operations, a team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested top gangster Deepak Boxer from Mexico with the help of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), police said on Tuesday. "The gangster will be brought to India in a day or two. He is among the most wanted gangsters of Delhi-NCR, who fled the country on a fake passport," said an officer. The police suspect that Boxer flew to Mexico in December, last year or January. The development comes after the sleuths retrieved a passport, which had Boxer`s photograph on it but was issued under a different name. The passport holder had taken a flight from Kolkata, police informed. The fake passport was made under the name of Ravi Antil from Moradabad and on January 29, he took a flight from Kolkata to Mexico.

Boxer had been on the lookout for a builder named Amit Gupta from Delhi`s Civil Lines area. In September 2022, taking to Facebook, Boxer had claimed responsibility for the builder`s murder.

Earlier, on August 2022, Gupta was shot several times by unknown assailants in the Burari area of Delhi and died later while receiving treatment. Boxer, who is part of the infamous Gogi gang, had been absconding since then. During its investigation into Gupta`s killing, Delhi Police said it was prima facie a case of extortion and murder, and one accused was arrested.

Deepak Boxer, who runs the gang, claimed on Facebook that he killed the Delhi builder and motive for the murder wasn`t extortion, but revenge. Further in his Facebook post, Boxer also claimed that the builder was associated with the Gogi gang`s known enemy Tillu Tajpuria gang and he was, in fact, the financier of that gang. He was killed over his link to the rival gang, the gangster claimed in his Facebook post.

The post further claimed that the main member of the Gogi gang, Kuldeep alias Fazza, who was killed in an exchange of fire with the Special Cell, and it was Gupta who had tipped off the sleuths about his whereabouts.

According to reports, Deepak Boxer had been leading the Gogi gang after the murder of gangster Jitendra Gogi in Rohini Court. Boxer, a resident of Gannaur, had a reward of 3 lakhs on him.