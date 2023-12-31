Delhi Police On Alert Mode For New Year’s Eve; Issues Bollywood-Inspired Advisory

New Delhi: As the national capital gears up to ring in the New Year, the Delhi police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the celebrations go off smoothly. Over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed in two shifts across the city to maintain law and order situation, officials said on Sunday.

Special pickets to keep a vigil eye and check on vehicles, including drunk and driving, will be installed on Sunday evening, a senior police official said.

Authorities have also identified 10 to 12 vulnerable locations in the city where special arrangements have been made. These locations include Ansal Plaza, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazar, Gandhi Nagar Market, Pacific Mall, Rani Bagh Market, Chhatarpur, Majnu Ka Tila, Hauz Khas Village market, Guru Hanuman Marg, Aero City, Mukherjee Nagar and the Kalkaji temple area.

Fire Safety Measures

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has stationed fire tenders at key locations that are likely to witness high-octane celebrations and high footfalls, they added.

In a post on ‘X’, DFS chief Atul Garg said, “DFS has made elaborate arrangements for the safety of Citizens of Delhi on the eve of New year and in addition to fire stations are in alert mode fire tenders will be placed at following locations to meet any emergency if arises (sic). Happy new year to all.”

“Our priority is to maintain a joyful atmosphere while prioritising the safety of all people,” Garg told PTI earlier.

Social Media Appeal

Delhi Police once again stole the social media spotlight on Sunday, weaving a cautionary tale for New Year’s Eve with a dash of Bollywood flair. Using the platform X, the police department creatively urged citizens to revel responsibly in the transition to 2024.

The advisory took a cinematic turn as it implored, ‘‘New Year’s eve par ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, lekin ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, agar ‘Animal’ bankar ‘Bawaal’ ya ‘Nonstop Dhamaal’ machaaya toh kahin aisa na ho ki 2024 la pehla din ‘The Great Indian Family’ ke bajayee ‘Indian Police Force’ ke saath manaana pade.’’ The witty play on Bollywood movie titles served as a humorous yet poignant reminder to avoid chaos during the celebrations.

The post also read, “SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho… after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!”

Delhi Police, Fire Services ready for New Year’s Eve; ask citizens to celebrate safely

Delhi gears up for safe and smooth New Year’s Eve celebrations

How Delhi Police, Fire Services are preparing for New Year’s Eve; urge citizens to avoid chaos

Delhi Police, Fire Services make elaborate arrangements for New Year’s Eve; appeal to citizens to be responsible