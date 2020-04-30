Delhi Police perform 'parikarma' of AIIMS to pay respect to coronavirus COVID-19 warriors

As a sign of respect for healthcare professionals, the Delhi Police on Wednesday performed 'Parikrama' of the All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) through 51 COVID-19 patrol bikes, which included female cops too.

The police personnel of South District performed 'parikrama' to express their gratitude to medical professionals for their selfless services in the fight against the coronavirus.

"A parikrama of the AIIMS hospital was conducted as a mark of gratitude. This is in continuation to the ongoing visits to various hospitals and medical professionals by the staff of south district to thank them in this campaign to safeguard citizens of our country," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) to PTI.

On Monday (April 27), the Delhi Police had performed a 'parikrama' of Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for providing food to nearly one lakh people daily amid the ongoing lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country.

The convoy of 100 vehicles, including 35 police vans and 60 motorcycles, was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal. It is learnt that some senior officers of Delhi Police also paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib and did 'seva' (service) by helping in preparation of 'langar'.

Taking to twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the gesture and said, "Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable."