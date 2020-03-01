Delhi Police quashes rumours of fresh violence, appeals for peace

The Delhi Police on Sunday (March 1, 2020) urged citizens to not pay attention to rumours about rekindling of violence in Delhi. They requested people to not panic and appealed to maintain peace and calm.

Since evening, rumours have been flying about the beginning of riots at several areas of Delhi including Jaitpur, Badarpur, Shaheen Bagh, Subhash Nagar, Khyala, Mangolpuri, Rohini Avantika.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Delhi Police wrote: "Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in SouthEast & West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action."

Keeping the safety and security in mind, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had closed some metro stations but as now the exit and entry gates have been reopened for public. Entry and exit gates of Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west and Nawada which were closed earlier are now reopened.

Earlier today, two dead bodies were recovered from a drain in Gokulpuri, one of the riot-hit areas of the northeast district in Delhi, taking the total number of deaths in the violence to 44.

In Shaheen Bagh, section 144 was imposed in the wake of the violent incident and heavy security was deployed. At least 1,000 jawans and 12 companies of paramilitary forces have been posted in the area after the imposition of the prohibitory orders by the authorities.

The violent clashes that rocked the northeast district of Delhi has claimed the lives of 44 people and left more than 250 people injured. The riots started after reports of stone-pelting incidents at Maujpur Chowk in Jafarabad area between pro and anti-ACC protesters on Sunday (February 23, 2020). Later, the clashes escalated to several parts of the northeast Delhi constituency. However, there are still a large number of people missing in the violence.