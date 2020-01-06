Delhi Police registers FIR on JNU violence

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the violence that broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5.

A case has been filed against the unknown miscreants for vandalising properties and attacking students and teachers inside the campus. The case has been registered under section 145, 147, 148 149, 151 and Section 3. The police source informed that the case will be transferred to the Crime Branch for detailed investigation.

The police has demanded CCTV footage from JNU administration to investigate in the matter. Several complaints regarding the incidents were made to the Delhi police. Meanwhile, a single case has been registered compiling all the complains.

DCP Devendra Arya said, '' We have registered an FIR ... More than thirty students have been injured but no one is in serious condition. We are investigating in the matter. The police acted on time the CCTV footage and people are being marked and their credentials are being checked.''

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said on Monday that a total of four FIRs have been registered in connection with this case, out of which three FIRs were registered on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday evening, Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers from JNU.

Delhi Police sources said that students from both ABVP and Left groups had called people from outside the campus and these outsiders were involved in violence inside the JNU campus. According to Randhawa, Delhi Police's Joint CP Western range, Shalini Singh, will lead a fact-finding committee formed to probe this matter.

While the number of the injured in the clashes, which occurred on Sunday was not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh.