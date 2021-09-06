हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
breathalyser test

Delhi Police resumes breathalyser tests for drunk-driving after a year, prosecute 90 violators on weekend

A senior traffic police officer said that since people had started their outings, parties and dining, it was their duty to prevent people from driving in an intoxicated state.

Delhi Police resumes breathalyser tests for drunk-driving after a year, prosecute 90 violators on weekend
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday and Sunday prosecuted over 90 people for drunk-driving after restarting breathalyser tests a year after stopping the practice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to ANI, Muktesh Chander, the Special Commissioner of Police, said, "We had to stop testing people for alcohol levels when Covid broke out because this required being in close contact with the driver. Now since Covid cases have reduced and people are out to enjoy, it is important to keep a check."

"We will use disposal pipes for breathalyzers with a new one being used every time," added Chander. 

A senior traffic police officer said that it was their duty to prevent people from driving in an intoxicated state since people had started their outings, parties and dining.

ALSO READ | Is that Niagara falls? Twitter users ask after video of water flowing over Delhi over-bridge surfaces

Another police officer added, "The crowd is back at the bars and pubs mainly because cases have gone down, so we thought of checking people for drunk-driving in the city. All Covid safety precautions are being taken. All officers at the checkpoints have been asked to keep an adequate number of breath analyser pipes, hand sanitisers and masks."

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
breathalyser testDelhiDelhi Traffic PoliceDrink and driveCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh: Ballia district hospital registers significant rise in viral fever cases

Must Watch

PT21M3S

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's network from Hong Kong to Dubai