Delhi rains

Is that Niagara falls? Twitter users ask after video of water flowing over Delhi over-bridge surfaces

A video has surfaced online that shows heavy water flow from above a flyover in Delhi.

Is that Niagara falls? Twitter users ask after video of water flowing over Delhi over-bridge surfaces
Image: Twitter

The National Capital Region, particularly Delhi, has been witnessing incessant rainfall since three days. A heavy downpour was witnessed in Connaught Place and adjoining areas of Delhi on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains would take place in the parts of Delhi-NCR. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, & Modinagar," tweeted IMD.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Amid all this, a very interesting video has surfaced online in which heavy water flow can be seen coming from over a flyover. Twitter user Sanjay Raina posted the clip online, and several other users commented on it.

Here are some of the funny comments:

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
Delhi rainsNCRIMDViral videoTwitter
