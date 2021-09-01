Is that Niagara falls? Twitter users ask after video of water flowing over Delhi over-bridge surfaces

The National Capital Region, particularly Delhi, has been witnessing incessant rainfall since three days. A heavy downpour was witnessed in Connaught Place and adjoining areas of Delhi on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains would take place in the parts of Delhi-NCR. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, & Modinagar," tweeted IMD.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Amid all this, a very interesting video has surfaced online in which heavy water flow can be seen coming from over a flyover. Twitter user Sanjay Raina posted the clip online, and several other users commented on it.

Here are some of the funny comments:

Is it kempty falls ?? — Rahul Bhardwaj (@rahulb724) August 31, 2021

Delhi mai banega Niagra Fall ... uski ye pehli jhalak hai — Sumit Srivastava (@meet2sumeet) August 31, 2021

Thanks Aap making city of Dehli totally Niagara Fallas — S J Kaul (@SJKaul) August 31, 2021

It's the new 'car' wash facility of the Delhi Govt — deesso (@deesso) August 31, 2021

विकास का नया मॉडल — Chandra Prakash Singh (@ChandraPrkashS5) August 31, 2021

What a Water Fall Sir, You don’t have to climb on Rocks instead can swim or drive in SUV — Hitesh Verma (@hiteshverma17) August 31, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)