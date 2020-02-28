Delhi Police says 123 FIRs filed for Delhi violence, Maharashtra will provide 5% quota to Muslims in education, Stop terror funding & dismantle terrorist camps, India asks Pakistan at UN: Here's top news for February 28

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 28.

1. Delhi Police says 123 FIRs filed, 630 arrested for causing violence

With no major incident reported from the riot-hit northeast Delhi in the last 36 hours, the Home Ministry said that prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours on Friday. Read more

2. Maharashtra will provide 5% quota to Muslims in education: Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik

The Maharashtra government on Friday (February 28, 2020) announced that a new bill to give a 5 percent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions across the state will be introduced in the ongoing budget session of the assembly. This was announced by the state’s Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik. Read more

3. S Kathavarayan, DMK MLA from Gudiyatham, dies in Chennai, second party legislator to breathe his last in last 2 days

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA S Kathavarayan died in Tamil Nadu's capital on Friday. Kathavarayan is the second DMK legislator to die in the last two days, bringing down his party's strength in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly to 98. Read more

4. Stop terror funding, dismantle terrorist camps, India asks Pakistan at United Nations

India's statement came a week after the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris decided to retain Pakistan in its 'Grey List'. Read more

5. India's GDP grows at 4.7 percent in 2019-20 October-December quarter

India registered an economic growth rate of 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2019-2020, according to the data released by the government on Friday (February 28, 2020). In the second quarter of the 2019-2020 financial year, India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate was 5.5 percent. Read more

6. Balakot airstrike a message that cross-border terrorism won't be a low-cost option for the adversary: Rajnath Singh

Addressing a seminar titled “Air Power in ‘No War No Peace’ Scenario”, organised by Centre for Air Power Studies on the first anniversary of Balakot airstrikes, in the national capital. Read more

TOP SPORTS NEWS OF THE DAY

7. FIFA U-17 Women's WC India 2020 launches 'Football For All'

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will take place between November 2-21. Read more

8. Sans Ishant, India look to fight back against New Zealand

Even though India have lost just one Test in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, Kohli and Co. will like to improve their form in the SENA countries. Read more

TOP ENTERTAINMENT NEWS OF THE DAY

9. Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan vs Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship box office report: Ayushmann Khurrana's film races ahead of Vicky Kaushal-starrer

'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' is about the same-sex relationship and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Singh in the lead roles, whereas 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' is a horror-thriller headlined by Vicky Kaushal. Read more

10. Shekhar Kapur, how can your claim on 'Mr India' be more than mine? asks Javed Akhtar