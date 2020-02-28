Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan vs Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship box office report: Ayushmann Khurrana's film races ahead of Vicky Kaushal-starrer

New Delhi: Two films - 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' and 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' - which clashed at in the theatres last Friday, are crawling at the box office to make an impression. They completed a week at the box office and as of now, stand at Rs 44.84 crore and Rs 24.18 crore, respectively, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports.

'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' is about same-sex relationship and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Singh in the lead roles, whereas 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' is a horror-thriller headlined by Vicky Kaushal. Both the films have yet not been able to make a mark at the box office despite the star power. However, 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' has raced ahead of Vicky Kaushal-starrer by over Rs 20 crore.

"'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' fares below expectations in Week 1... Healthy weekend, slides downwards on weekdays... Weekend 2 pivotal... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr, Wed 2.62 cr, Thu 2.62 cr. Total: Rs 44.84 crore," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

For Vicky's film, he wrote, "'Bhoot' has low Week 1... Limited growth over weekend, below par trending on weekdays... Weekend 2 is extremely crucial... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: Rs 24.18 crore."

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' narrates the story of a same-sex couple - Ayushmann and his love interest Jitendra Kumar, and their journey into convincing their parents, the society and themselves to stay together. Apart from Ayushmann and Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Manurishi Chaddha also play pivotal roles in the film.

'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' narrates the story of a couple on an abandoned ship. It is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. 'Bhoot' has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.