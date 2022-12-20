topStoriesenglish
Delhi Police SHO dances to 'Mera Balam Thanedar' in uniform, likely to face action

The video quickly went viral after it was shared on social media, with many criticising the officer for disrespecting the police uniform.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi police officer may face punishment after video of him dancing in uniform went viral
  • It has been learned that he was on leave, implying that he wore the police uniform to dance
  • The video quickly went viral after it was shared on social media

Delhi Police SHO dances to 'Mera Balam Thanedar' in uniform, likely to face action

Viral Video: A Delhi police officer may face disciplinary punishment after a video of him dancing in uniform at a family celebration went viral on social media. Mr Srinivas is the commanding officer of the Narayana police station in south-west Delhi. The video shows him grooving to the hit track "Balam Thanedar".  Several people are spotted recording as the officer dances with a family member. 

The cop was reportedly at a relative's engagement ceremony. It has been learned that he was on leave, implying that he wore the police uniform particularly to dance to the "Balam Thanedaar" song. Other officers, who appeared to be part of the officer's team, were also seen in the video. The officer also puts on sunglasses to add to the mood as the crowd cheers him on.

The video quickly went viral after it was shared on social media, with many criticising the officer for disrespecting the police uniform. Senior officers are apparently dissatisfied with the station commander and want to take action against him.

 

