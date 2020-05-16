Delhi police showers flowers at Jhandewalan Temple workers who have fed over 18.5 lakh people amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday (May 16, 2020) showered flower petals on people working at the Jhandewalan temple in the national capital for their continuous efforts to feed needy people amid the coronavirus lockdown. The workers in the temple have distributed food to over 18.5 lakh people since the coronavirus restrictions were put in the city.

"Since the lockdown has been imposed, our servicemen have been working continuously and around 35-40 thousand people are being given food every day. The Delhi Police staff also come here to get food and distribute it to the needy ones," Kulbhushan Ahuja, secretary of the temple committee, said in a conversation with Zee News.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP of Central District, told Zee News that today we felicitated the people working in the temple. He said, "Even in a situation like COVID-19, these people are preparing food for the poor people and today we have also taken an oath that no matter how the situation may be, we have to beat face the virus and beat it."

The Delhi police also circumambulated the Jhandewalan temple.

Delhi Police felicitates Sewadars of Jhandewalan Mandir for their humanitarian work of providing 35000 meals everyday with the help of @DelhiPolice(18.5 Lakhs till now) during lockdown to various sections of delhi. Corona Oath was also taken by all present @CPDelhi @SChoudharyIPS pic.twitter.com/GLlwkZG55Y — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) May 16, 2020

The trustee of the temple, Ravindra Goyal, said, "We take full care of cleanliness in the kitchen. Our servicemen have their face masks all the time and they also take care of the food packets. We also provide them with kadha in the morning and evening so that they don't fall ill easily."

"Our courage and zeal have increased after Delhi Police's gesture today," added Goyal.