Delhi Police SIT to file chargesheet in Delhi riots cases in next 14 days

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Delhi riots said on Saturday (May 23, 2020) that they are now preparing to file a charge sheet in the court.

An investigating officer of the case said that the chargesheet would be filed in the last week of May or in the first week of June.

He also informed that the draft is ready and is being checked by a senior officer.

SIT had detained and arrested more than 2500 related to the riots that took place in the national capital between February 23 and February 25, 2020.

SIT had also arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain.

AAP's Tahir Hussain and more than 15 people were arrested along with him for plotting the riots. Stones and petrol bombs were recovered from Tahir Hussain's roof. Several videos also surfaced in which Tahir Hussain was leading the stone pelters.

Tahir Hussain is also accused in the murder case of IB staffer Ankit Sharma in which more than 10 people have been arrested.

The Crime Branch is probing into Delhi riot cases related to - Tahir Hussain, IB staffer murder, head constable Ratna Lal murder, DCP Amit Sharma murder attempt, Dilbar Negi murder, Shahrukh Khan’s pistol case, and Akbari Devi (84) murder.

In the murder of Dilbar Negi, 12 people including the main accused Shehnwaz were arrested. Dilbar Negi's dead body was recovered from the house on February 26. A charge sheet of 300 pages has been prepared in this case.

On the other hand, 17 people have been arrested on the charge of murder of head constable Ratna Lal.

The clashes reportedly erupted between two groups, people who were in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and others opposing it.

While the police and paramilitary forces were called in to bring the situation under control, the people turned against the officers and some were severely injured in the ensuing violence.

As many as 48 people were killed and more than 250 were injured in these clashes. About 92 houses, 57 shops, 500 vehicles, 6 godowns, 2 schools, 4 factories, and 4 religious places were burnt down during the riots.

The Delhi Chamber of Commerce has projected that the initial loss caused by the violence is nearly Rs 25,000 crore.

