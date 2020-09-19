Delhi Police Special Cell arrests two for sharing sensitive information to Chinese spy agencies

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Saturday (September 19) arrested two more people in connection with sharing sensitive information to the Chinese intelligence agency. The accused includes a Chinese women and her Nepali associate.

The arrest was made after the Delhi Police Special Cell interrogated a freelance journalist, Rajeev Sharma who is accused of sharing secret defence papers with Chinese spy agencies. Rajeev Sharmaa a resident of New Delhi's Pitampura was arrested by Special Cell in an Official Secrets Act case.

According to police, the Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were paying Rajeev Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies.

The Delhi Police will share more information on the arrest of these individuals via press conference on Saturday.