Delhi Police Special Cell arrests two sharpshooters of Kala Jatheri gang

Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday arrested two sharpshooters of Kala Jatheri gang - Lawrence Bishnoi and Naresh Sethi Gang. Two pistols and 8 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

Delhi Police had arrested two sharpshooters associated with gangsters Goldie Brar and Kala Jathedi after an encounter earlier this month. The suspects were part of a conspiracy to kill gangster Sunil also known as Tillu Tajpuria and a constable, as per the Delhi Police.

As many as 22 rounds of bullets fired from both sides, police said. Two pistols, four live rounds and eight empty rounds, and a stolen bike had been seized.