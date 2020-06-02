हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi police to file two chargesheet in Delhi riots; ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain to be named

The Delhi will file two charge sheets in Delhi riots case on Tuesday (June 2, 2020). The first case is of the Chand Bagh riots incident and the second is on the Jafrabad riot incident.

Delhi police to file two chargesheet in Delhi riots; ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain to be named

New Delhi: The Delhi will file two charge sheets in Delhi riots case on Tuesday (June 2, 2020). The first case is of the Chand Bagh riots incident and the second is on the Jafrabad riot incident.

In the Chand Bagh riots case, suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain will be named as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had found petrol bombs in his house. Along with Tahir Hussian, 15 other people will also be named as accused in the Delhi riot incident including Tahir's brother Shah Alam.

The charge sheet will be filed in the Karkardooma court. 

Chand Bagh was one of the worst-hit area during the riots. IB staffer Ankit Sharma was also found murdered in a drain here.

The second chargesheet will be filed in connection with riot that took place in Jafrabad area in which Pinjra tod activist are facing prosecution. The chargesheet in Jafrabad riot incident will be filed against ten people and the Pinjra tod members will be named in supplementary chargesheet.

On Friday, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal and booked her under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots in February and were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. 

Narwal, along with another JNU student Devangana Kalita have already been arrested in another case, being investigated by the Crime branch, related to communal violence in northeast Delhi and are in judicial custody till June 11. Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar sent both to judicial remand after the Delhi Police told the court that they longer seek their custody for probe.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 this year over anti-Citizenship Act, leaving more than 50 people dead and around 200-250 injured. 

Delhi PoliceDelhi RiotsDelhi plice chargesheetchand bagh riotsTahir Hussain
