Delhi Police to hand over compulsory retirement to corrupt, inefficient officers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has written to all district DCPs to thoroughly scan the records of all policemen under their jurisdiction and prepare a list of those officers who are corrupt, unprofessional and inefficient so that they can be handed over compulsory retirement.

The Vigilance Department of the Delhi Police had issued the notice on Friday. In its notice, the Vigilance Department had stated that “deadwood” and “dark sheep” personnel suitable for compulsory retirement on a premature basis should be sacked with immediate effect.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik convened a law and order meeting with all district DCPs and SHOs at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Tuesday and ordered them to implement the order without wasting any more time.

The Vigilance Department said in its notice that police personnel should be identified on the basis of doubtful integrity, moral turpitude, habitual absentee, alcoholism or drug addiction and indiscipline.

It may be recalled that in June Uttar Pradesh government had passed an order to introduce "compulsory retirement" for employees aged 50 years and above if they are found neglecting their duty.

Around four lakh employees out of a total of 16 lakh working with the state government would come under the ambit of the screening for the order. A detailed report of the work and performance of the employees would have to be submitted by department heads by July 31.

Employees had expressed disappointment over the order with many claiming these are attempts aimed at harassing government servants. "It will not be tolerated," president of the UP Secretariat Employees' Association, Yadavendra Mishra had said.

The order was passed on July 6 and it was marked to the additional chief secretary, the principal secretaries and the secretaries in Uttar Pradesh government.