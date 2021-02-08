Delhi Police to withdraw additional force deployed at farmers' protest sites; check details

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing agitation against Centre's new farm laws, the Delhi Police has decided to withdraw additional police force deployed at the farmers' protest sites at the borders of the national capital.

The Special CP of Delhi Police has directed the additional forces to go back to their respective units and districts.

The policemen of the same districts will now be used where the farmers' protests are taking place and their numbers can be increased or decreased as per the need.

However, the paramilitary forces will remain deployed.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated government's stand on the farm laws and denied that the agriculture laws will end Minimum Support Price (MSP) or the mandi system of crop procurement.

PM Modi said, "I assure you that mandis will be modernised. Not just this, MSP was there, it is there and will remain. Cheap ration given to over 80 crore people will continue. Please do not try to spread misinformation. We also need to strengthen means to increase the incomes of farmers."

MSP है, MSP था, MSP रहेगा... pic.twitter.com/lh6Xv1oth1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2021

बहुत कम जमीन वाले किसानों की संख्या 12 करोड़ से ज्यादा है। क्या इन किसानों के प्रति देश की कोई जिम्मेदारी नहीं है? हमें मिलकर इस सवाल का जवाब ढूंढ़ना होगा और जिसको जो भी मौका मिले, वह करना होगा। pic.twitter.com/pQxOuwYvB5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2021

This is to be noted that thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, are protesting since late November 2020 on the borders of Delhi.

There are protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.