Delhi Police's anti-human trafficking body rescued 333 children this year

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday informed that its Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) has rescued 333 children since January 1 this year.

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday informed that its Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) has rescued 333 children since January 1 this year.

The children were rescued as a part of Delhi Police`s `Operation Milap`."Most of these children were rescued from bus stands, railway stations and other places in the national capital," Additional CP crime branch Rajeev Ranjan said.

Live TV

"Apart from rescuing children, AHTU has recovered 57 kidnapped/ abducted/ missing persons, while investigating cases registered in Delhi. Out of these recovered persons, 14 persons are minors and 37 are females," he added.

"Working in over-drive, during the last week itself, the AHTU has recovered 15 persons who had been reported missing or kidnapped in Delhi," the officer said.

The AHTU of Crime Branch acts as the Nodal Agency for all other AHTUs in Delhi Police (each District has its own AHTU).
 

