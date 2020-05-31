Delhi Police's chargesheet in Chand Bagh riots within 48 hours; Tahir Hussain, 15 others to be named

New Delhi: The Special Investigative Team (SIT) of Delhi Police is most likely to file its first chargesheet within two days by June 1 in Delhi's Chand Bagh riot case, sources said.

According to reports, the SIT has named suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and more than 15 other people for plotting the riots in the northeast district of the national capital in February, that claimed as many as 53 lives and left almost 200-250 inured. The SIT has included 50 people as a witness in the Chand Bagh riot case.

The police and forensic experts later recovered stones, bricks, petrol bombs, acid packs, catapults to hurl stones and inflammable substance from Tahir Hussain's roof. He was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a separate case related to the February riots in northeast Delhi. Two Jamia Millia Islamia students and former JNU student Umar Khalid have also been named in the same FIR.

Tahir is also accused in the murder case of IB staffer Ankit Sharma in which more than 10 people have been arrested.

The Crime Branch is probing into Delhi riot cases related to - Tahir Hussain, IB staffer murder, head constable Ratna Lal murder, DCP Amit Sharma murder attempt, Dilbar Negi murder, Shahrukh Khan’s pistol case, and Akbari Devi (84) murder.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi in February after violence between groups supporting the changed citizenship law and those opposed it had spiraled out of control. Tahir and two others, Gulfam and Tanvir, were arrested for attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. The councillor has six other FIRs registered against him and is currently in judicial custody.

Tahir had stated in his bail plea, "The applicant is neither directly nor indirectly involved in the case. The FIR merely mentions that certain acts of violence were taking place from the house of the applicant at the time when the complainant got injured, rather than the applicant himself firing the shots."

He pleaded for bail on the grounds that no seizure of any firearm, bullets, or even empty cartridges were made from him by the police.