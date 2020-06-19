Delhi Police's COVID-19 awareness campaign, issues challan for not wearing masks

New Delhi: Delhi Police has initiated an awareness drive at the popular market complex Connaught Place where they are issuing challans to public for not wearing masks and if found flouting social distancing rules. The police officials are also offering free masks to the defaulters.

The New Delhi Traders Association (Market Association of Connaught Place) welcomed this initiative by the Delhi Police claiming it will ensure discipline and support the SOP's being followed by the Market,

"We are already ensuring all steps to make CP perfectly Safe and Hygienic for our customers coming to CP," the association said in a statement.

The statement further read: "We would also request the NDMC to sanitize the entire market complex twice a day so the Heart of Delhi CP is CLEAN & GERM FREE for Delhites to enjoy."

Connaught Place is taking all precautionary measures like masks, santizing, thermal scanning etc before allowing customers to enter showrooms, the press release assured.

The COVID-19 tally in Delhi on Friday crossed the 49,000-mark with as many as 49,979 cases recorded so far in the national capital.