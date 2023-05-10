Delhi Police's Reply To Pakistani Actor's Twitter Complaint Against PM Modi, RAW Wins Internet

Pakistan is facing a civil war-like situation with former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters carrying out riots and arsons in the country following his arrest in a corruption case. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has suspended mobile internet services across the nation and restricted access to Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. Earlier, the police have imposed Section 144 in several areas following Khan's arrest.

Amid this crisis, Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari took to Twitter seeking to file a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and intelligence agency RAW. In a tweet, Shinwari wrote, "Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complaint against Indian PM & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice."

Unexpectedly, Delhi Police responded to the tweet that soon went viral. "We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!" asked Delhi Police.

Netizens lauded Delhi Police for their witty reply. "Haha, roasted really very badly @SeharShinwari, you are having a bad day, keep entertaining us," wrote one user. Another user wrote, "The dream of jurisdiction in Pakistan will definitely come true!"

We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan.



But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country! https://t.co/lnUCf8tY59 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 9, 2023

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan barged into the army installations in many parts of the country as the law and order situation continued to deteriorate during the night. Videos emerged on social media showing PTI activists raising slogans against the government as well as the Pakistan Army, the report said.

The baton-wielding demonstrators reached inside the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi, Samaa TV reported. In other videos, they could be seen vandalising army properties in different cities, including Lahore and Karachi.

The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators but to no avail as the law enforcers retreated. There are reports of PTI supporters breaking into the residence of a military officer in the cantonment area in Lahore, Dawn reported.