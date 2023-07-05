Delhi: Porn-Addict Forces Wife To Dress Like Pornstars, Arrested - Shocking Details

A disturbing case has emerged in Delhi, where a man has been charged with allegedly forcing his 30-year-old wife to watch pornography and dress up like pornstars, according to the police. The woman, who got married to the accused in 2020, has come forward with these shocking allegations.

## Complaint of Dowry Demands and Harassment

Alongside the allegations of forced pornography, the woman has accused her husband and his family of demanding dowry and subjecting her to mental and physical harassment. The complaint filed by the woman highlights the multiple forms of mistreatment she has endured.

## Legal Actions Taken

Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered against the husband under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 498A (husband or relative of husband subjecting a woman to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 377 (unnatural offense), and 34 (common intention). Additionally, sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act have also been invoked.

## Ongoing Investigation

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena, stated that the investigation is in its initial stage. Statements of witnesses are currently being recorded, and efforts are being made to secure digital and other forms of evidence to support the case. The authorities are determined to take appropriate action against the accused based on the available information.

## Upholding Justice and Safeguarding Victims

Cases of domestic abuse, harassment, and coercion are serious offenses that require a thorough investigation and the implementation of appropriate legal measures. The police and relevant authorities are committed to upholding justice and ensuring the safety and well-being of victims. Such cases serve as a reminder of the importance of addressing societal issues and providing support to those affected by such crimes.

## Conclusion

The allegations made by the woman against her husband for forcing her to watch pornography and dress like pornstars are deeply concerning. It is crucial that the investigation proceeds diligently, taking into account the evidence and statements provided. The case highlights the significance of creating a safe and respectful environment within relationships and the need for effective measures to prevent and address domestic abuse.