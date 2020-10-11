Delhi prohibits fairs, food stalls, rallies during festivals till October 31

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday (October 11, 2020) announced to prohibit fairs, food stalls, rallies during festivals till October 31 across the national capital.

"Fairs, meals, food stalls (inside and outside the venues), jhoolas, rallies, exhibitions, processions will not be permitted during festivals till October 31, 2020, in Delhi," read Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) order.

They said that all event organisers will have to obtain requisite permission from District Magistrate concerned for organising festival events, well in advance, besides obtaining permission from all other authorities concerned as per applicable laws and rules and practice in vogue.

"Each such permission (which is applied to District Magistrate concerned) shall be jointly granted by District Magistrate and District DCP concerned on the basis of the joint inspection report of area Executive Magistrate, area SHO and Licensing Inspector Of Municipal Corporation concerned which shall clearly certify that the festival or celebrations site is suitable for the conduct of the event and meets all the stipulations laid down in the order and the SOP," said DDMA.

As per the order, the capacity of each event site will be decided on the basis of area and social distancing norms laid down in the MHA order.

Accordingly, in closed space, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons, and in open spaces, keeping the size of the ground and space in the view, and with the strict observance of social distancing norms.

Since the capacity of each open space shall invariably vary according to its size, the seating capacity for each such site must be determined strictly according to the norms mandated for ensuring social distancing and observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour and this capacity shall be certified by District Magistrate and District DCP concerned.

Event organisers shall ensure separate entry and exit at each event site and ground venue which shall be strictly regulated and only be allowed to person with face cover and masks. Strict perimeter control around the event site shall also be ensured.

Database of all event sites permitted in the district must be maintained by District Magistrate concerned and a consolidated database of all such event sites in Delhi shall be maintained by Divisional Commissioner, GNCT cf Delhi.

The District Magistrate concerned shall appoint an officer of suitable seniority as Nodal Officer for each site, venue of Ramlila, Pooja Pandal etc.

The District DCP shall also appoint an officer of suitable seniority as Nodal Officer for each such site.

These Nodal Officers shall be responsible to ensure strict compliance of this order and the enclosed SOP as well as Other SOPs Guidelines issued by Govt Of India \ Govt Of NCT Of Delhi / DOMA from time to time to contain the spread Of COVID-19.

Every organiser, orgarising committee and samiti shall be responsible for video-recording of the event and programme from starting to end on daily basis and a soft copy of the unedited video recording in pen-drive and a certificate, certifying that no violatior of the SOPs and guidelines issued by Govt of India and Govt Of NCT Of Delhi has taken place, shall be submitted to Nodal officers of respective event sites, within 3 hours of closing of event and programme of each day.

The video recording of the event and programme of each day shall be jointly viewed by the aforesaid officers.

In case any violation of SOPs and guidelines is observed, they shall report to the District Magistrate and District DCP concerned and the permission granted for conducting such programme or event shall be withdrawn immediately for all subsequent days.

The District Magistrate concerned shall also make arrangement for sample videography of the permitted event sites to ensure adherence to social distancing and other relevant norms.

A certificate, jointly signed by District Magistrate and District DCP concerned shall be submitted to the Chief Secretary, Delhi on daily basis about the status of compliance of SOPs and guidelines by all the event organisers in the district.

At all events, related to festivities, no person will be allowed in atanding or squatting (sitting on the ground) position. Only sitting on chairs with social distancing norms shall be allowed and only such seating capacity would be ensured that permits compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Suitable arrangements shall be made for the adequate number of temporary toilets and other public facilities like electriclty, water, sanitizers and thermal screeners at each site.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had allowed to open all the weekly markets and said that the cinema halls can also resume operations from October 15, as per Centre's guidelines.

So far, only two markets were allowed to open every day in every zone in the national capital due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This is to be noted that the schools in the national capital will also remain closed for students till October 31, whereas, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the States and UTs to reopen schools, colleges and education institutions from October 15.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases across Delhi have increased to 3,09,339, after 2,789 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. More than 5,700 people have succumbed to coronavirus in the national capital to date.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 11th October 2020#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/o41ZQsB8SA — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) October 11, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government announced to exempt road tax on the Battery Operated Vehicles in Delhi under its new Electric Vehicle Policy.

Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter and wrote, "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles."

He added, "With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles."

CM Kejriwal expressed, "Another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi. This incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles, and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV capital of India."



Another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi. This incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles, and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV capital of India. https://t.co/LKbHqsOtUx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2020

