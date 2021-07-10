हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Monsoon

Delayed monsoon to hit Delhi, Haryana and Punjab in 24 hours, IMD predicts

The monsoon, which has been delayed by several days, is now expected to hit the national capital in the next 24 hours, the IMD predicted on Saturday.

Delayed monsoon to hit Delhi, Haryana and Punjab in 24 hours, IMD predicts

New Delhi: In good news for the national capital, monsoon which has been delayed by several days is now expected to hit the national capital in the next 24 hours. The southwest monsoon is likely to cover parts of north India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, in a day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Saturday (July 10). The maximum temperature in the city settled at 39.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Though, hot weather conditions sustained in several parts of north India though some areas received rains due to the movement of the easterly winds thus making favourable conditions for the advancement of the southwest monsoon which is likely to cover parts of north India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, in a day, IMD said.

As on Saturday, the lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have extended northwestwards, reaching up to Delhi, Haryana and east Rajasthan, IMD said. 

"Hence, the conditions continue to remain favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours," the IMD said.

Further, southwest monsoon is likely to reach the remaining parts of the country during the subsequent 48 hours, the weather department claimed.

On Friday, the weather department had predicted that the monsoon would reach the national capital on Saturday, 13 days after its usual date of June 27. This will be the most-delayed monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years.

